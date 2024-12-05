New Delhi, India

Mumbai Marines have officially unveiled its dynamic squad for the upcoming Big Cricket League 2024, featuring a compelling mix of international stars and domestic talents. The team will be bolstered by the experience of former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who brings his valuable expertise in both batting and bowling departments. Adding international firepower to the lineup are West Indies' explosive opener Lendl Simmons and South African powerhouse Richard Levi.

The Big Cricket League (BCL) marks a revolutionary step in cricket entertainment, featuring six elite teams competing in Surat from Dec 12. This pioneering tournament brings together international cricket legends, experienced domestic players, and emerging local talent in a unique format that promises high-caliber cricket entertainment.

The squad's bowling arsenal is fortified by Sri Lankan left-arm spinner Malinda Pushpakumara and Indian domestic cricket stalwart Manpreet Gony. Former Sri Lankan batsman Chamara Silva's inclusion adds crucial middle-order stability and vast international experience.

Local talents Subodh Bhati and Manan Sharma have been identified as key all-round assets while emerging prospects like Abhishek Kaul and Shivam Kumar are set to benefit from sharing the dressing room with established stars.

Speaking about joining Mumbai Marines, Irfan Pathan said, "I'm thrilled to join Mumbai Marines for the inaugural Big Cricket League season. Having played in various leagues worldwide, I can see BCL's immense potential. With the team composition we have, I believe we can mount a serious challenge for the title. The league's growing stature and professional setup made this an easy decision for me."

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.