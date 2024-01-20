IPL gets record $300 million for title sponsorship rights by Tata Group for five-year period

The Tata Group will continue to be the title sponsor of India's domestic T20 tournament Indian Premier League (IPL) for next five years from 2024-2028. The conglomerate paid a record sum of INR 2,500 crore (US $300 million approximately) for the deal - the highest in league history so far. Tata Group was the title sponsor for 2022 and 2023 season as well, replacing 2021 season sponsor Dream 11.

"The collaboration with TATA Group for the title sponsorship of IPL 2024-28 is a significant milestone in IPL's journey," IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal said. "The record-breaking sum of INR 2500 crore by TATA Group is a testament to the immense value and appeal that the IPL holds in the world of sports.

"This unprecedented amount not only sets a new benchmark in the history of the league but also reaffirms the IPL's position as a premier sporting event with global impact. TATA Group's commitment to cricket and sports is truly commendable, and we look forward to scaling new heights together and providing fans with unparalleled cricketing entertainment," he further added.

Initially, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo had bagged the title sponsorship rights from 2018 to 2022 for a sum of INR 2,199 crore (US$ 280 million approximately at current currency exchange rate). The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), parent body of IPL, however, had severed the ties with Vivo in 2020 following the political tensions between India and China.

Dream 11 then had replaced Vivo for the 2021 season before the Tata Group came in for a two-year period from 2022-2023.

Apart from the IPL, Tata Group is also the title sponsor of Women's Premier League (WPL) - the sister tournament of IPL - which started in 2023.