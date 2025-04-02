Sanju Samson is set to resume his full leadership role as Rajasthan Royals captain after receiving clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to take up wicket-keeping duties in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Advertisment

Samson had undergone surgery on his right index finger following an injury sustained during India's T20I series against England in February, when he was struck by former RR teammate and England pacer Jofra Archer. As a result, he played only as a specialist batter in Rajasthan Royals' first three matches, with Riyan Parag leading the side in his absence.

Also Read: IPL 2025: 'The value for batsmanship is no longer there', says KKR's mentor Dwayne Bravo ahead of their clash against SRH

The Royals' skipper featured in the season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad as an Impact Player but was substituted out in the games against Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. He scored 66, 13, and 20 runs in the three matches.

Advertisment

'Samson will return to full leadership'

"Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has received clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to resume wicket-keeping duties following a period of recovery,” the franchise announced in a statement. "The clearance comes after a thorough assessment of his fitness by the NCA medical team. With this positive development, Samson will return to his full leadership role and resume captaincy from the team's next match against Punjab Kings.”

Currently, Rajasthan Royals sit second-last on the points table, with just one win from their first three matches. The inaugural IPL champions will face Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on April 5, hoping to turn their fortunes around.

Advertisment

(With inputs from agencies)