As Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) prepare to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their upcoming IPL 2025 fixture, team mentor Dwayne Bravo addressed the media, discussing the team’s morale, player form, and evolving trends in the tournament. Despite two losses in three games, Bravo remains confident in the squad’s ability to bounce back, emphasising resilience and smart cricket as key aspects of their approach.

Advertisment

On being asked about the team’s mindset following their recent defeats, Bravo reassured that the focus remains on staying positive. "The message will always be from my side and from the coaching group to make sure that our morale and energy remain in a positive place. It’s still early in the tournament, and we are looking ahead rather than dwelling on past results. Our main focus is to bounce back and control the things we can, starting with the next game," he said.

With SRH featuring some effective bowlers, Bravo acknowledged the importance of preparation but stressed that KKR would not overanalyse individual threats. "Our batsmen go through opposition bowlers like we do in every game. But we also believe in trusting our skills, instincts, and understanding the tempo of the game. While we respect our opponents, we also trust our ability to counter them," he explained.

South African pacer Anrich Nortje's fitness remains a key concern for KKR. While Bravo refrained from providing a definitive timeline for his return, he assured that the bowler is close to match fitness. "He’s very close. But it’s also about finding the right combination for the opposition we face. From a fitness perspective, he’s almost ready," Bravo said.

Advertisment

KKR’s batting struggles

Despite boasting an explosive batting line-up, KKR’s batting unit has yet to find consistency. Bravo admitted that while the firepower is there, the team needs to apply themselves better. "Yes, we have an aggressive batting line-up, but cricket still requires basics. The games we lose serve as learning experiences. Our goal is to simplify the approach and get back to playing smart T20 cricket," he shared.

When questioned about the performances of key finishers like Andre Russell and Rinku Singh, Bravo dismissed early concerns. "You don’t judge players based on two games. They have proven themselves over the years. We will continue to back them, reminding them of their past successes," he said.

Advertisment

With debates surrounding the impact of home advantage in T20 cricket, Bravo downplayed the role of pitches, instead highlighting the significance of fan support. "I don’t focus much on pitches. The better team on the day wins. What matters more is the energy the fans bring. They play a huge role in lifting the players," he said.

'Bowlers have to outthink batters'

Bravo, a veteran of the IPL, also reflected on the shift in T20 dynamics, noting the reduced value placed on batsmanship. "In recent years, there has been a boom in scoring, but now bowlers are getting smarter. They have to outthink batters and be brave. Meanwhile, batsmen seem to value their wickets less, thinking they can always recover due to deep batting line-ups and the Impact Player rule. That’s why scores are beginning to drop," he observed.

Despite early setbacks, Bravo remains optimistic about KKR’s campaign. "We are not the only team in this position. Once we get smarter in key situations, we will be fine. Our players are all quality cricketers. It’s just a matter of time before they regain their confidence and start winning games," he signed off.