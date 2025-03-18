Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer recently shared a nostalgic memory from the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), when he was a ball boy at Wankhede Stadium during a match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The young cricketer, who was playing for Mumbai's U-14 team at the time, got his first glimpse of IPL up close, an experience that left a lasting impact on him.

Speaking on ‘Superstars’ programme, hosted by the digital broadcasters, Iyer recalled being a shy teenager but mustering the courage to interact with New Zealand’s Ross Taylor, who was playing for RCB.

"I grew up playing street cricket and was lucky to be a ball boy for that match. I remember being reserved while my friends approached players, but I decided to give it a try. Ross Taylor was one of my favourite players, so I went up to him and said, ‘Sir, I am a big fan of yours.’ He was very sweet and thanked me. Back then, it was common for kids to ask for bats or gloves, but I was too shy, even though I really wanted to," he said.

'Memory has stayed with me over the years'

Iyer also fondly recalled meeting Punjab Kings' all-rounder Irfan Pathan during the same game. "I still remember Irfan Pathan standing at long-on. He sat with us and asked if we were enjoying the match. We told him we were having a great time. At that time, Irfan bhai was hugely popular, and Punjab Kings had some of the most good-looking boys, including Yuvi pa (Yuvraj Singh). It’s a memory that has stayed with me over the years," he added.

Since making his IPL debut in 2015, Iyer has made 3,127 runs at an average of 32.23 and a strike rate of 127.47, with 21 fifties. He was named the 'Emerging Player' in his debut season after scoring 439 runs for the Delhi Capitals. His leadership skills came to the fore in 2018 when he captained DC, guiding them to the 2020 finals. After moving to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2022, he led them to their first title in a decade in 2024 under the mentorship of Gautam Gambhir.

Now, as PBKS skipper, Iyer will aim to recreate his past successes when his team kicks off its 2025 campaign against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 25.