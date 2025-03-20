IPL 2025 opening ceremony, Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: The Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) is all set for kick off as 10 teams battle out on the biggest stage starting Saturday (Mar 22). While Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) raise the curtains for the IPL 2025, a host of star names will peform during the opening ceremony including Karan Aujla, Shreya Ghoshal and Disha Patani. So here are all the details of the opening ceremoy of IPL 2025 including date, time, performers, venue and live streaming.

Where to watch the IPL 2025 opening ceremony on TV?

The IPL 2025 opening ceremony will be telecasted on Star Sports and Sports 18 Network in India.

Where to watch the IPL 2025 opening ceremony Live Streaming online on OTT?

The IPL 2025 opening ceremony will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Which stadium will host the IPL 2025 opening ceremony?

The IPL 2025 opening ceremony will be hosted at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, right before the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match.

What time will the IPL 2025 opening ceremony start?

The IPL 2025 opening ceremony is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM IST with host of star names performing.

Who will perform in the IPL 2025 opening ceremony?

The IPL 2025 opening ceremony will have host of big Bollywood names performing including Karan Aujla, Shreya Ghoshal and Disha Patani. Few other names are also in rumoured to peform during the grand opening ceremony.

When will the IPL 2025 KKR vs RCB contest start?

The IPL 2025 KKR vs RCB contest will start at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday (Mar 22) with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM IST.

IPL 2025: KKR vs RCB Squad

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Luvnith Sisodia, Moeen Ali, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Mayank Markande, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakaravarthy

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethel, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee