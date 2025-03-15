All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is set to rejoin Sunrisers Hyderabad after recovering from a side strain that had sidelined him since January.

Advertisment

Nitish successfully cleared all fitness tests, including the yo-yo test, at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. With the physios giving him the green light, he is ready for action, as per PTI.

Also Read: All 50 Pakistan cricketers overlooked in The Hundred Draft – Here's why

The 21-year-old Andhra cricketer last played for India in the first T20I against England at Eden Gardens on January 22, though he did not bat or bowl in that match. He trained ahead of the second T20I in Chennai but was ruled out of the game and the remainder of the five-match series due to his injury.

Advertisment

Hyderabad retained Nitish for ₹6 crore ahead of last year’s auction, following an impressive IPL season where he scored 303 runs from 13 matches at a strike rate of 143. He also delivered standout performances during India’s tour of Australia, including a resilient 114 in the fourth Test at Melbourne.

Nitish Kumar Reddy will be a vital cog in the wheel for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the upcoming IPL 2025. The Pat Cummins-led side acquired some quality players in the auction and with a core of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Pat Cummins, Heinrich Klaasen, and Reddy, they will be a force to reckon with.

Nitish will soon join the SRH squad as they prepare to kick off their IPL 2025 campaign against Rajasthan Royals on March 23 in Hyderabad.

Advertisment

Outside of the ten cities that will host matches, including Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Mullanpur, Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, Guwahati and Dharamsala will stage a few matches this season. Guwahati will host two games (of the Rajasthan Royals) with the Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings being the opponents on March 26 and 30, respectively.

Moreover, Hyderabad will host Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator, while the Eden Gardens will stage Qualifier 2 and the summit clash.