Gujarat Titans have suffered with another major injury blow, as New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 season with a groin injury.

Glenn's injry comes after the franchise lost their star pacer Kagiso Rabada, who returned home due to personal reasons after playing in just two matches. Phillips' exit has only added to the franchise's growing concerns. The 28-year-old sustained the injury while fielding as a substitute during GT’s clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He pulled up with a niggle in an attempt to save a boundary.

The injury happened in the last over of the powerplay of the SRH’s innings. Glenn Phillips, while fielding as a substitute, was covering the point region in the field and raced after a softly pushed shot from Ishan Kishan. While throwing the ball back, he seemed to have stretched his groin and immediately fell down on the pitch.

Statement from franchise

Gujarat Titans released a statement confirming Phillips’ injury and wishing him a speedy recovery. “Gujarat Titans wish Glenn a speedy recovery,” the statement read.