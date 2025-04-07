Punjab Kings coach Ricky Ponting says Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni's future depends on how the franchise's season goes. The statement comes amid concerns regarding Dhoni's batting as CSK lost four four back-to-back games.

Dhoni has batted at number 9 for CSK this season and hasn't been effective at all. In the four matches he has batted, Dhoni could muster only 76 runs with 30 not out being his best. His strike rate too has been a modest 138 with only five fours and four sixes to his name only.

"It might just depend on how this season goes. If he can have a real impact with the bat, I think he will keep playing. If his batting output drops, he might start thinking about it. He's been a terrific player for a long time," Ponting told the Indian Express when asked about Dhoni's potential retirement.

"Well, his keeping is not getting any worse, that is one thing I do know; he is not missing many standing up to the stumps against the spinners, as good as ever,” Ponting, however, acknowledged.

CSK coach Stephan Fleming has also confirmed that Dhoni is not fully fit to bat for 10-12 overs after keeping wickets for an innings.

The wicketkeeper-batter, once a formidable chase master, is now a shadow of himself - that too a pale one. In the five matches batted, he has scored 25, 0 not out, 30 not out, 16, and 30 not out.

Except the second game, all four of his scores have come in chases of more than 180 and all of them have been lost by Chennai.

Dhoni, who has been with CSK since inception in 2008, is now 43 years old and his batting number this season, nine, hasn't gone down well with many former cricketers.

Dhoni clearly isn't at his best with the bat and CSK will sooner or later would have to make a decision to replace him in the batting line-up.