"I don’t think Pat has ever panicked in his life and I think I’m pretty similar,” said SunRisers Hyderabad coach Daniel Vettori after their fourth defeat of the season on Sunday (Apr 6). Even as SRH sit at the bottom of the IPL 2025 table, their head coach remains calm, choosing to double down on the aggressive style of cricket that had bought them immense success last season.

But the aggressive batting that worked so well for SRH last year is now becoming a threat. After finishing as runners-up in IPL 2024, SRH came into this season with high hopes. However, they have now lost four out of their five matches. The latest defeat came against Gujarat Titans, who chased down a target of 153 runs comfortably to beat them by seven wickets in their own backyard.

“I think we know the style is going to work, but we have to respect conditions, and we have to assess really well and that’s probably something we haven’t done,” Vettori said after the match. “Also, we have to respect how well other teams are bowling, putting a lot of planning into our top three and they haven’t been able to execute it at times.”

SRH batters including explosive openers, Travis Head & Abhishek Sharma or Travishek, who are known for their powerful hitting, are struggling this time. GT pacer Mohammed Siraj recorded his best IPL figures of 4/17, while Prasidh Krishna picked up 2/25 as a result Hyderabad was restricted to a mere 152 runs.

Their bowlers also couldn’t turn things around. GT chased the target without much damage, with captain Shubman Gill leading from the front scoring unbeaten 61. Washington Sundar also scored important 49, and Sherfane Rutherford finished the job in style for GT.

Still, Vettori isn’t ready to change the team’s mindset. “We understand the ramifications of losing four in a row and how difficult it makes the season. It’s tough because obviously you come into the season with high expectations,” he said.

For now, SRH are seen only sticking to their attacking game plan. Whether it turns their season around or not, remains to be seen.