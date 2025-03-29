India's captain anf former Mumbai Indians captain, Rohit Sharma, has emphasised the resilience and determination of the Indian cricket team, acknowledging the challenges they have faced over the past nine months. He said that every player who competed in India's last three ICC tournaments deserves immense respect for their contributions.

Advertisment

India has been dominant in their last three ICC limited-overs tournaments, winning 23 out of 24 matches. Their only defeat came in the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia in Ahmedabad. Despite this setback, the team triumphed in the ICC Champions Trophy and the T20 World Cup at home last year.

Reflecting on this period, Rohit said, "Look at what this team has achieved in these three tournaments. Losing only once in 24 matches and that too in a final is an incredible feat. Imagine if we had won that as well—it would have been unprecedented. This record of 23 wins in 24 matches is unheard of. It may look great from the outside, but the team has endured many ups and downs."

Rohit acknowledged the difficult times the team encountered, including rare Test series defeats at home to New Zealand and away in Australia. However, he stressed the importance of celebrating success after overcoming adversity. "When you achieve something like this, you must celebrate. I feel that every player who played in these three tournaments deserves respect," he said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on their official 'X' page.

Advertisment

Watch the full video here:

On your screens, straight from the heart 🎤💙



Presenting 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗥𝗼𝗵𝗶𝘁 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗮 - a special interview where Ro talks all things MI including fond memories and future ambitions ✅#MumbaiIndians #PlayLikeMumbai pic.twitter.com/whKiJjkBma — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 29, 2025

Advertisment

Interestingly, his comments come on the same day the BCCI was scheduled to discuss India's future roadmap, though the meeting has been postponed.

Rohit also spoke about the importance of perseverance in sports. "Any athlete facing a low point must fight back, bounce back, and turn things around. After our setbacks, we regrouped, won the Champions Trophy, and continued to build momentum. These past nine months are a perfect example of life's ups and downs."

Rohit credited India's transformation to the clarity and direction provided after their semifinal exit in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. "Following that defeat, we had serious conversations with players about expectations and our approach to the game. We wanted them to play fearlessly, with complete clarity. Even during setbacks, we never panicked or deviated from our thought process. The key was to identify areas where we fell short and improve."

Discussing Mumbai Indians' disappointing IPL 2024 campaign, where they finished last, Rohit emphasised the importance of resilience. "As a sportsman, you must show grit and determination to bounce back from setbacks. We didn’t play our best cricket in IPL 2024, but I knew I had to shift my focus to the World Cup, as it was going to be my last T20 World Cup. I wanted to make it count, and I knew I couldn’t do it alone. The entire team contributed collectively, and we ultimately won the trophy by defeating South Africa in Barbados."

'My mindset remains same'

Reflecting on his 17-18 year career, Rohit acknowledged the numerous ups and downs he has faced, each offering valuable lessons. "My journey with Mumbai Indians has also seen many changes. I started as a middle-order batter, then moved to the top. I was the captain, but now I’m not. Some of my teammates who won championships with me are now in coaching roles. Despite these changes, my mindset remains the same—to win games and trophies for Mumbai Indians, a team known for its success."

(With inputs from agencies)