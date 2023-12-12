Injured England pacer Jofra Archer appears for school team match without informing ECB

England fast bowler Jofra Archer recently caught the England Cricket Board (ECB) with a surprise by featuring for his school team in Barbados without informing the management. The pacer, who has been dealing with injuries for quite some time now, is believed to have returned to the United Kingdom as of now.

The news was first reported by the ESPNCricinfo which informed England team managing director Rob Key of Archer's adventure and Key was caught unaware of it.

"I'm not aware of that," Key said, when informed about Archer's involvement with his school team. "I'll find out," Key added while announcing England Test squad for India tour for which Archer has not been considered.

Notably, Archer has been handed a central contract by the ECB despite playing just seven white-ball matches since March 2021. The contract, apart from a show of faith, is also to take over Archer's recovery program in order to bring him back.

"Now we're taking control of him coming back. We're not going to say you need to get back for this part here. From what they've said, an elbow injury is a complicated place to have an injury. So we just want to take this as slow as possible," said Key.

The 28-year-old was expected to be a part of the recently concluded ODI World Cup but failed to recover in time. He had played a pivotal role in England's triumphant campaign in 2019 edition and now is expected to return for the defence of T20 title in ICC T20 World Cup in June next year.

Keeping in focus his ability to win matches and injury, Archer has been withdrawn from the IPL 2023 auction as well. Key, while talking about Archer's importance for England, said: "If it takes an extra couple of months, but he gets another couple of years out of his career, and gets back fully... I think he's worth his weight in gold."