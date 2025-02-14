India coach Gautam Gambhir has made it clear that the team will continue to send a left-hand batter in middle-order as a floater in the future games. The statement comes after India promoted Axar Patel twice at number 5 in the ODIs against England where he scored 52 and 41 not out.

"That's the way cricket is meant to be played," Gambhir said after Ahmedabad ODI win and whitewashing England 3-0 in the ODI series. "I know a lot of people talk about it, but that's the way we've got to play the game and that's the way cricket should be played. It's not about the batting order. It's about who can create what impact.

"And it's about... if you have the option of putting a quality left-hander in the middle, why won't you do that? Why would you want to have the top five as right-handers?," added the Indian coach.

With Jaiswal being out of the squad, India have Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer in top four - all right-handed. India do have an option of playing Rishabh Pant but that would mean on less bowling option in the playing XI.

The Men in Blue also have Ravindra Jadeja as another left-hander in the squad in case Axar flops on a day. Gambhir, however, has backed Patel in the role.

"We don't look at averages and stats and all that stuff. We look at who can deliver more at that number. Axar has done fabulously well. Both the games (against England) he got the opportunity, he delivered for us. I know there will always be people talking about it. But I think that's the way we want to go in the future as well," Gambhir said.

India next play in the Champions Trophy 2025 where they start their campaign on Feb 20 against Bangladesh.