IND vs SA Tickets Online: How to book tickets for India vs South Africa World Cup 2023; Check for full details

IND vs SA ICC World Cup 2023 Tickets: India will lock horns with South Africa in the 37th ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match. Eden Gardens in Lucknow will host the IND vs SA match on Sunday (Nov 5) at 02:00 pm IST.

Here's how to book tickets for the India vs South Africa World Cup 2023 match.

How to book tickets for India vs South Africa World Cup 2023 match?

To book the India vs South Africa match tickets, you can visit the following websites, which are ICC's official ticket booking partners.

https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com

https://in.bookmyshow.com/

What is the price for the India vs South Africa World Cup match?

According to ICC's official ticket booking partners, the ticket price for India vs South Africa starts at ₹900.

What is the maximum number of tickets I can buy for the India vs South Africa match?

According to Book My Show's website, one individual cannot purchase over four tickets for the India vs South Africa World Cup 2023 match.

How to book IND vs SA tickets on BookMyShow?

The BookMyShow website says, "Set to captivate cricket enthusiasts, the showdown between India and South Africa in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 promises high-octane action. With South Africa securing victories in three out of five matches, the anticipation is high. In their last encounter during the 2019 ICC World Cup, India emerged victorious by six wickets against South Africa. This upcoming encounter is poised to add a new chapter to their enthralling rivalry."

BookMyShow has made ticket booking easy for the World Cup 2023, hosted by India. All you need to do is visit the website and select your city. Under Sports, you'll find several scheduled ICC World Cup 2023 matches. Then, choose the game you wish to watch and your favourite seat. Make the payment, and you're good to go.

Can I book India vs England tickets online?

You can visit ICC's official broadcasting partner to book India vs South Africa match tickets. However, the latest update shows that all tickets for the India vs South Africa match are sold out.

