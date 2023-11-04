IND vs SA Live Streaming: How to watch India vs South Africa, ICC World Cup 2023, LIVE in India on mobile & TV

IND vs SA Live Streaming: India and South Africa, two of the strongest teams in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, will clash in a super match on Sunday (Nov 5). Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the highly-anticipated encounter between the two cricketing giants.

India has been invincible in the World Cup 2023 by winning all seven matches. The table-toppers also became the first team to qualify for the semifinals.

Meanwhile, the upcoming match with India is a high-stakes game for South Africa as they not only intend to defeat India but confirm their spot in the semifinals. Their World Cup journey has been incredible, as they have won six out of seven matches so far. The Proteas are second in the points table, and the only game they lost was to the Netherlands by 38 runs.

India and South Africa won their previous games with massive margins. South Africa defeated New Zealand by 190 runs in their last match, while India knocked out Sri Lanka by only 55 runs.

The upcoming match will be thrilling as both teams will play strategically and make no mistake of underestimating their rivals. It is also crucial as this is India and South Africa's second-last game before the semifinals.

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of the India vs South Africa World Cup 2023 match.

IND vs SA Live Streaming Details

When is the match between India and South Africa in ICC ODI World Cup 2023?

India and South Africa will clash in the 37th match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 on Sunday (Nov 5).

What time will the match between India and South Africa start?

The match between India and South Africa will commence at 02:00 pm IST on Sunday (Nov 5).

Which venue is hosting the India vs South Africa World Cup 2023 match?

Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the India vs South Africa match in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 on Sunday (Nov 5).

Where can I watch the live telecast for India vs South Africa World Cup 2023 match?

Star Sports Network has the rights to telecast the India vs South Africa World Cup 2023 live in India. The match will be available on these channels: Star Gold SD

SS1 Tamil SD+HD

SS1 Telugu SD+HD

Star Maa Gol

SS1 Kannada SD

Star Suvarna Plus

How to watch the India vs South Africa World Cup 2023 match live in India?

Disney+Hostar will broadcast the India vs South Africa World Cup 2023 match live in India.

(With inputs from agencies)