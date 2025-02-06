India's Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal produced two brilliant pieces of fielding in the first ODI against England on Thursday (Feb 6) in Nagpur, leading to the fall of two wickets. The twin blows halted the proceedings after England openers Phil Salt and Ben Duckett gave the team a great start.

The first one was Iyer's throw from the boundary on the last ball of the ninth over, which led to confusion between England batters, and Salt, batting at 43, was run-out as a result. Next to go was Duckett when he miscued a pull off Harshit Rana and debutant Jaiswal took a brilliant catch while running backwards. Have a look at the two wickets below:

Earlier, England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bat first. The decision was proved right as the openers added 50 runs in just the first six overs. Salt and Duckett were looking good after adding 75 runs for the first wicket before three wickets fell for two runs in nine balls, derailing the innings.

For India, skipper Rohit Sharma said at the toss that they would have bowled first anyway. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Harshit Rana made their debuts for India, while star batter Virat Kohli missed out.

"Jaiswal and Rana make their debut, unfortunately Kohli not playing, a right knee problem that happened last night," said Rohit at the toss.

As of now, there's no further update on the exact nature of Kohli's injury. He's believed to have picked it up during the net session on Wednesday (Feb 5).

Kohli recently played in the domestic Ranji Trophy for Delhi but failed there as well. The India batter, playing in the Ranji Trophy after 13 years, made only six runs before being bowled.

If the injury to Kohli, considered one of the modern greats, is serious, it could be a setback for India in the Champions Trophy that is set to begin on February 19.