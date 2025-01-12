The ILT20 is back and back with a bang.

In the series-opener between Dubai Capitals and MI Emirates in Dubai on Saturday (Jan 11), two Afghanistan players - seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi and Gulbadin Naib, made headlines for their star outings, with the seasoned all-rounder prevailing in the end, as Capitals beat Emirates by just one run.

Asked to bat first after losing the toss, Capitals played out the first over without scoring before the left-arm seamer Farooqi made early inroads with his first wicket of the day in Shai Hope, caught on nine. West Indian Alzarri Joseph removed Adam Rossington next before Scotland’s Brandon McMullen put the Capitals back on track with a quick fifty.

At a time when the Capitals looked like going big on the scoreboard, Farooqi returned to break their back. He picked four out of the six wickets that fell, including removing all international stars cheaply. He began by outfoxing McMullen with a slower one before removing Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka and English seamer Olly Stone.

His maiden tournament’s five-for restricted Capitals to 133 for eight inside 20 overs.

Gulbadin, Stone power Capitals home

MI Emirates got off to the worst possible start, losing four wickets inside the Powerplay.

A 79-run stand for the fifth wicket between the Caribbean pair of Nicholas Pooran and Akeal Hosein saved Emirates’ sinking ship to an extent. While bowling all-rounder Hosein hit two sixes for his 30-run stay at the crease, Pooran entertained the crowd with a blistering 61 off 40 balls, including four sixes and three fours.

With the game looking like slipping away from the Capitals, the experienced Naib took the onus on him and turned the tables around. He first removed Hosein before picking the dangerous-looking Pooran and his national teammate Joseph inside the same over (18th). That spell broke Emirates’ back, as they never recovered, losing the season's first match by just one run.

