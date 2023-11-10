ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming App: When & where to watch World Cup LIVE in India & your country

ICC Men's World Cup 2023 Live Streaming for FREE: The 13th edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is about to end, with only three matches remaining in the league stage. The quadrennial One Day International (ODI) tournament, hosted by India in 2023, has featured ten national teams, including Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka. The tournament is happening across ten stadiums situated in different cities in India.

India, Australia, and South Africa have already qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023 Finals.

Here's everything you need to know about the free live-streaming details of ICC World Cup 2023.

Where to watch the live telecast of the ICC World Cup 2023 matches in India?

Star Sports Network will telecast all ICC World Cup 2023 matches live.

How to watch Cricket World Cup Live for Free?

Disney+Hotstar is the official streaming partner for the ICC World Cup 2023. To watch the Cricket World Cup live, you must install the app. The Disney+Hotstar app is available on Android, iOS, web or smart TV devices. If you're new to it, you need a subscription to watch the teams in action.

Here's the list of plans offered by Disney+Hotstar:

Disney+ Hotstar Mobile: ₹499/year

Disney+ Hostar Premium: ₹1,499/year

Disney+ Hostar Super: ₹899/year

Disney+ Hotstar Premium Monthly: ₹299/month

However, there's another way you can get the Disney+ Hostar subscription for free. You can check the plans offered by your network provider that come with months of free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. For instance, Airtel and Jio prepaid users can choose plans, providing free subscriptions to Disney+ Hotstar.

India's Updated Squad at Cricket World Cup 2023

Here's India's updated squad after Hardik Pandya had to leave due to an injury.

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

When is the ICC World Cup 2023 semifinal and final?

The 13th edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will have its semifinals on October 15 and November 16, followed by the Final on November 19.

How to watch the ICC World Cup 2023 in your country?

Here's how to watch ICC World Cup 2023 LIVE in your country:

Afghanistan: Ariana TV and Ariana News, Ariana TV website and www.sportsafghan-wireless.com

Australia: Fox Sports 501 & Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW and Kayo / 9Now

Bangladesh: GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole

Canada: Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar

Caribbean Islands: ESPN and ESPN2, ESPN Play Caribbean

Central & South America and Mexico: ESPN+

Continental Europe and SEA(excluding Singapore): YuppTV

Hong Kong: Astro Cricket via NowTV, YuppTV

India: SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar

Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan: SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV

Malaysia: Astro Cricket, Yupp TV

MENA: CricLife and CricLife Max, StarzPlay & Switch TV

New Zealand: Sky Sport

Pacific Islands: TVWAN Action and TVWAN Sports, Digicel app

Pakistan: PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz

Pakistan: A-Sports, ARY ZAP

Singapore: HubSports 4 and HubSports 5, Simulcast of their linear channels on StarHub TV+

Sri Lanka: Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk & Kiki app

South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport app

UK: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App

USA: WillowTV, ESPN+ app

