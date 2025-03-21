Opener Hasan Nawaz smashed the quickest T20I hundred for Pakistan in 44 balls during the 3rd T20I against New Zealand in Auckland, helping the Men in Green complete a massive 205-run chase inside 16 overs with nine wickets remaining. Captain Salman Ali Agha remained unbeaten on 51 off 31 balls, while Nawaz's fellow opener Mohammad Haris scored a quick-fire 41 off 20 balls.

Pakistan found a gem in Nawaz in the post-Babar-Rizwan era. After getting out on a duck in the previous two matches, the right-handed batter added 74 runs for the first wicket (with Haris) - registering the team’s highest-ever Powerplay total (75) in T20Is. Haris’ dismissal brought the skipper to the crease, who continued his purple patch at number three.

Pakistan hit 12 sixes during the chase, seven of which came off Nawaz’s bat, who also hit ten fours during his maiden T20I hundred. Nawaz and Salman added 133 for the second wicket stand, helping Pakistan win its first match on the tour.

Chapman’s show at Eden Park

New Zealand batter Mark Chapman loves playing against Pakistan, especially in the T20Is. Having amassed tons of runs earlier, he continued his golden run against his favourite opposition in the third T20I, hitting a brilliant 94.

Sending New Zealand to bat first, Pakistan removed opener Finn Allen in the first over, with Tim Seifert departing soon after inside the Powerplay.

Chapman began the onslaught from the word go, hammering Pakistan bowlers all around the park. Though he impressed everyone with his quick-fire knock, he failed to get much support during the middle overs, with all-rounder Michael Bracewell providing a little with his 18-ball 31 at the end.

For Pakistan, the seasoned duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf returned with two and three wickets, respectively, and all-rounder Abbas Afridi and spinner Abrar Ahmed picked two each. Bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan also picked a wicket.

Meanwhile, the five-match series stands 2-1 in favour of New Zealand, with the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui to host the next game this Sunday.

