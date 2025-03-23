Guwahati is set to make history as the first Test cricket venue in the northeast when India faces South Africa in November, BCCI general secretary Devajit Saikia announced on Sunday.

Additionally, the city will host its first-ever World Cup match later this year during the ICC Women's ODI World Cup. "Until now, no Test or World Cup matches have been played in Guwahati. However, following the BCCI apex council's decision on Saturday, the city will host both events this year," Saikia said.

The second Test of the two-match series between India and South Africa will be held at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium from November 22, marking Guwahati’s entry into Test cricket.

The ACA Stadium will also be a key venue for the ICC Women's ODI World Cup, hosting five to six matches—the first-ever World Cup games in the northeast.

"The Women's World Cup will take place from September 24 to November 2, with the final schedule still being finalised. Guwahati has been confirmed as one of the host cities," Saikia added.

Saikia, a former ACA general secretary, expressed gratitude to ICC Chairman Jay Shah and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for their support in establishing Guwahati as a major cricketing destination.

Just wait & watch: Ganguly on KKR vs LSG match (April 6)

The uncertainty surrounding the venue for the IPL 2025 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) persists, but Sourav Ganguly remains confident that the match will be held as scheduled at Eden Gardens. Reports had suggested that the April 6 fixture might be relocated to Guwahati due to security concerns, with Kolkata Police allegedly informing the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) about potential difficulties in managing security on account of the Ram Navami celebrations.

However, Ganguly, the former India captain and ex-BCCI president, dismissed these speculations, referencing a social media post by Kolkata Police. Speaking at an event in Kolkata, he urged fans to 'just wait and watch' for further developments.

"Have you seen Kolkata Police’s post yesterday? I don’t think the match will be shifted," Ganguly said, as quoted saying to PTI. He also reiterated his support for Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

(With inputs from agencies)