Former Australian batter Stuart Law has been appointed as the head coach of the Nepal Senior Cricket Team for the next two years, following Monty Desai’s departure in February, as confirmed by the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) on Friday, 28 March.

Advertisment

Law, 56, takes on the role after a notable stint as head coach of the USA men’s team, where he led them to a historic ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 campaign. Under his guidance, the USA stunned Pakistan in the group stage after an opening victory over Canada, securing a spot in the Super Eight stage.

Also Read: Sensational Anahat clinches Indian Open squash women's title

A former Australian international who played 55 matches between 1994 and 1999, Law brings extensive coaching experience, having previously worked with USA, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, West Indies, and Afghanistan at the international level.

Advertisment

See the announcement post on X:

🇳🇵 Head Coach Appointed! 🚨



Australian legend Stuart Law @SLaw365 takes charge of Nepal Men’s National Cricket Team for the next two years! 🏏💪#NepalCricket pic.twitter.com/5G7C2H7H0f — CAN (@CricketNep) March 28, 2025

His first challenge with Nepal will be the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series in June, where Nepal will face Scotland and the Netherlands. Currently, Nepal ranks seventh among eight teams in the competition, with just two wins from 12 matches. The top four teams will advance to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 Qualifier stage, while the bottom four must go through a qualifier play-off.

Advertisment

Nepal has been competing in international cricket since 1996 under the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

They made their ICC global tournament debut at the 2014 ICC World Twenty20 in Bangladesh and have participated in several major events, including the ICC World Cup Qualifiers (2001, 2014), ICC World Twenty20 Qualifiers (2012, 2013, 2015), ICC Intercontinental Cup (2004, 2005), and ACC tournaments such as the ACC Trophy and ACC Premier League. They also featured in the Asian Games cricket events in 2010 and 2014.

(With inputs from agencies)