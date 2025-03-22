What happens when your landlord is more obsessed with IPL than rent payments? Welcome to DC PG by Gulati, where veteran actor Rajesh Sharma plays Gulati, a die-hard Delhi Capitals fan who only allows fellow DC supporters to stay in his PG. But when non-DC fans sneak in, the real IPL drama begins—off the field!

Advertisment

In an exclusive conversation with WION, Rajesh Sharma shared his excitement about the role, revealing that despite his character's cricket obsession, he was actually a football captain in school and never played cricket. "The excitement was that I had to play cricket for the role," he said. "Cricket in India is like a religion, and if I can connect with people through the right emotion, it takes this religion to a different level."

Also Read: IPL 2025 | King Khan’s Pep Talk to KKR: God Bless You, be healthy and play well

Though he doesn’t follow IPL closely, Sharma enjoys discussing the matches with friends. "I like 2-3 teams—Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, and Punjab Kings," he admitted.

Advertisment

On his experience filming the series, Sharma praised the fresh and hardworking team. "The script, written by Panky, was full of natural humor, so I didn’t have to improvise much. Everyone on the crew was so involved. That's what made the work fun and easy going."

A self-proclaimed foodie, Sharma couldn’t stop raving about Delhi’s street food. "There’s a guy at CP who sells gajar ka halwa. I would take a 10-minute break from the shoot just to eat it!"

When asked which IPL team he would allow into his character's PG, Sharma was clear: "I would allow everyone. Cricket is about inclusivity."

Advertisment

He also spoke about the challenges of comedy in acting. "Comedy is hard because the person making others laugh is often serious inside. It’s about balancing heart and mind, like Bertolt Brecht's theory—don’t just flow with emotions, but work with awareness."

As Delhi Capitals engage their fans with their new mini-web series, they will be keen to start their campaign on a positive note when they face Lucknow Super Giants in the opening match of IPL 2025 on Monday (March 24).

Rapid fire with Rajesh Sharma:

Chennai Super Kings or Delhi Capitals-Delhi

All-time favorite cricketer-Mohammad Azharuddin

If you could swap places with a cricketer for a day-Kapil Dev

Cricketer biopic you'd like to star in-Virat Kohli

Who would you spend more time with, Dhoni or Kohli-Dhoni

Your IPL 2025 winner prediction- Kolkata Knight Riders