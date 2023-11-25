Ex-Pak skipper Wasim Akram says India middle order 'should've played with do or die mindset' in ODI WC final

Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram thinks that India's middle order could have batted with a bit more aggression during the ODI World Cup 2023 final against Australia. Akram's remarks came as India managed only four boundaries from overs 11 to 50 in the final as they put up a modest 240 on the board. Australia chased the target with six wickets in hand despite some early jitters and won their sixth 50-over title.

Talking to Star Sports, Akram said: "If I have to pick any particular reason, I suppose the middle order should have played with a ‘do or die’ mindset."

KL Rahul was out in the middle for most part of the innings, scoring 66 off 107 balls. Akram said he understood by Rahul batted that way and pointed out that Hardik Pandya's presence could have helped the team.

"I can understand what was going through Rahul’s mind, that there was no batting to come after Jadeja and that he had to bat deep, and batting deep meant he couldn’t take risks of getting out. If possibly Hardik was in the team, he probably would take that risk," added Akram.

Akram also defended skipper Rohit Sharma going for the big shot against Glenn Maxwell despite hitting a four and a six on the previously two balls before getting out.

"He’s played like that the entire World Cup, that’s his game. Nobody complained throughout the World Cup with the starts he’s giving or that he was constantly getting out in the 40’s, and now that he’s done the same in the finals people are finding a reason to complain," Akram said.