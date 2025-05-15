Published: May 15, 2025, 14:35 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 14:35 IST

After much speculation, Cricket South Africa (CSA) and Indian Premier League (IPL) have reached on a decision about participation of WTC Final-bound players in IPL playoffs. South Africa have as much as eight WTC Final-bound players signed up with multiple franchises.

These players, however, are set to be released on May 27 to prepare for the WTC Final, reported ESPNCricinfo. The IPL restarts on May 17 after a brief hiatus due to India-Pakistan conflict.

The league stage gets over on May 27 and the playoffs begin on May 29 with the final to be scheduled on June 3.

The Proteas players which will not be part of the IPL playoffs for their respective teams are: Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans), Aiden Markram (Lucknow Super Giants), Marco Jansen (Punjab Kings), Tristan Stubbs (Delhi Capitals), Lungi Ngidi (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), Wiaan Mulder (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch (both Mumbai Indians).

In a memo issued to the franchise as reported by the ESPNCricinfo, the BCCI has approved temporary replacements for the players who are not going to be the part of rescheduled season. As per the new schedule, the final will be played on June 3.

"Given the non-availability of certain foreign players due to national commitments or personal reasons or any injury or illness, Temporary Replacement Players will be allowed until the conclusion of this tournament," the league said.

The replacement players, however, won't be allowed to retain by the franchise ahead of the next year's auction, clarified IPL.

IPL allows the teams to name replacement before the 12th match of the season and those replacements are eligible to be retained in the auction next year.

The IPL was suspended after rise in tensions between India and Pakistan following India's strike on nine terror camps across in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.