'Deliberate,' says ex-England skipper Alastair Cook about Ravi Ashwin running on pitch on day 2 of Rajkot Test

Former England skipper Alastair Cook has called India spinner Ravi Ashwin running on the pitch on day 2 (Friday, Feb 16) of the third Test against England 'deliberate.' Cook said that the Indian spinner did so to get help when he would bowl during the second innings. The former England skipper made the comments on Friday while commentating on the TNT Sports. Notably, India were penalised for Aswhin's action and England started their innings at 5/0 in Rajkot.

"Is it deliberate? Yes, it is. It's a tactical ploy that you can disturb the middle of the wicket because Ashwin wanted as much help [as possible] when he bowls. That was gamesmanship there, wasn't it?" Cook had said.

Ashwin was told about Cook's opinion at the end of day's play and gave a befitting reply in the press conference, saying: "They clearly warned some of our batters (on Thursday) for running on the pitch. I was aware of it, but my poor motor skills didn't allow me to get off the pitch in time. If the English media and players think it was on purpose, it wasn't.

"If that's how they want to treat it, so be it. I went to (on-field umpires) Joel (Wilson) and Kumar (Dharmasena) and said 'that's pure poor motor skills'. If I was any better, I would have been in the Olympics. Why play cricket?"

Later in the day on February 16, Ashwin withdrew from the Test due to a medical emergency at home. The bowler, however, did manage to take his 500th Test wicket - becoming only the second Indian bowler to do so behind Anil Kumble.