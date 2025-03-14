DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Final Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will lock horns in the final of the Women's Premier League (WPL 2025) as they meet for the second time in the summit clash. Having secured the top spot in the league phase Delhi got direct entry into the final while Mumbai got the better of Gujarat Giants to book their place in the final. Ahead of the WPL 2025 Final contest between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, here are all the details of the clash.

Advertisment

Where to watch the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 Final match on TV?

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 Final match will be telecast on Sports 18 Network in India.

Where to watch the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 Final match Live Streaming online on OTT?

Advertisment

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 Final match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Which stadium will host the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 Final match?

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 Final match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Advertisment

What time will the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 Final match starts?

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 Final match will start at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday (Mar 15) with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM IST.

ALSO READ | Jasprit Bumrah injury update: Blow for Mumbai Indians as pacer ruled out of first few IPL 2025 games



WPL 2025 Final: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Squads

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (wk), Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia, Nandini Kashyap, Nallapureddy Charani.

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita, Amandeep Kaur, Akshita Maheshwari