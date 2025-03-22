Cricket West Indies and West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) have reacted to sexual assault allegations in the West Indies women's cricket team during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia. Both associations have decided to meet up and review "all aspects of athlete safeguarding within West Indies cricket".

Advertisment

Following a meeting on Saturday, the two bodies admitted taking such matters seriously and remaining fully committed to safeguarding the environment for all players and staff. The two have added that they have already taken significant steps to enhance player protection policy without detailing much about the alleged incident.

Also read | Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech backs BCCI’s family time rule, says it benefits players

Enhancing player protection policy

Advertisment

The statement read that in 2021, the CWI brought in improved safeguarding measures for women’s tours, strengthening security and well-being, with the country’s governing body implementing additional policies two years later while maintaining parity with the men’s team.

"In 2021, improved safeguarding measures were introduced for women's tours, strengthening security and well-being," the statement said.

"In May 2023, CWI implemented additional policies, including single-room accommodations for the West Indies Senior Women's team on all international assignments, ensuring parity with the men's team. These are among other policy initiatives within the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the period 1 October 2023 to 30 September 2027.

Advertisment

"Additionally, the CWI Women's Cricket Transformation Committee was established to further advance women's cricket.

"Furthermore, we have implemented and strictly adhered to UNICEF's Children Protection Policy, ensuring that minors never share rooms with adults under any circumstance. Additionally, we have mandated ongoing training for all officials to reinforce and uphold these standards,” it concluded.

Also read | American boxing legend and heavyweight champion, dies at 76

Meanwhile, the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup was held Down Under, where Stafanie Taylor-led West Indies failed to advance to the next round after winning one and losing two; their washout against South Africa knocked them out of the group stages.

The host Australia beat India in a one-sided final in front of a record 86,174 attendance at the iconic MCG.

(With inputs from agencies)