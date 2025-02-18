England have not had much success in ODIs or T20Is ever since winning the 2022 T20 World Cup when they were also the ODI World Cup (2019) winners. The Englishmen have since performed poorly in two ICC tournaments - the ODI World Cup 2023 in India and T20 World Cup 2024 in South Africa.

The upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 is another chance for them to right their wrongs as they look to imply new template under coach Brendon McCullum - responsible for their turnaround in red-ball cricket.

Here's SWOT analysis for England ahead of the Champions Trophy

Strength

England's biggest strength is the brand of cricket they play - the BAZBALL. On their day, England can chase any total and no bowling attack can prevent them from doing so.

A good bowling attack with balanced mix of express pace, medium pace and a skillful leggie adds needed variety to England attack.

Weakness

The tendency to keep playing aggressive cricket even in delicate situation is something that has proven costly for England and the bad dream can again come true in Champions Trophy.

The fragile middle order with relative inability to play spin on sub-continent pitches could hurt England in the middle overs.

Opportunities

The new age batters playing without fear coupled with their IPL and PSL experience can be England's chance to capitalise in the opening overs and lay a good platform for the middle-order batters.

The express pace of Mark Wood and guile of Adil Rashid is their best bet to take wickets in opening and middle overs - if done, England could be a force to reckon with.

Threats