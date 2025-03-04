Former India spinner Ravi Ashwin says that skipper Rohit Sharma should give the new ball to mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy in the first semi-final against Australia on Mar 4 in Dubai. The comments came as a tactic to get Aussie opener Travis Head out early. Head has been India's Achilles heel in recent times, including the ICC tournaments.

“New ball and give it to Varun and ask him to bowl over the stumps to Travis Head,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

“Travis Head shows all his three stumps and then clears his leg and hit it over the field. Varun Chakravarthy with new ball might give India an edge. It will be a mouth watering contest,” he said.

“I would be very surprised if Travis Head will take on a back seat against Varun. He would love to go aggressive and it will high-risk option. Either he will give Australia good start or India will get him out cheaply.

“If Travis Head doesn’t take him on, then keeps Varun on for five overs. This Australian team has too many right-handedness and for that we have Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. If I am India then I won’t be worried about this bowling line-up of India," added the former spinner.

Head was the point of difference between the two sides when Australia beat India in 2023 ODI World Cup Final on November 19, 2023 and WTC Final in June 2023.

In the ongoing tournament though, Head has not been able to score as freely as he would have liked. On the two occasions Head has batted, the left-hand power hitter has scored 65 runs with 59 not out coming in one of those innings.

If India manage to get Head out early, they'd surely have a better chance at winning the semi-final and proceed to the title showdown.