Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto expressed confidence in his team’s abilities ahead of their crucial Champions Trophy Group A match against India in Dubai. Speaking to the media, Shanto stressed the importance of focusing on their own game plan rather than worrying about individual opponents.

When asked about the absence of Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, Shanto dismissed the idea that it gave Bangladesh an advantage. “I don’t think about any individual player. The Indian team is a quality side, and our focus is on executing our plans,” he said firmly.

Shanto acknowledged the high standard of competition in the tournament, noting that all eight teams were strong contenders. “If we execute our plans well, we’ll have a good match against India,” he added.

Discussing the playing conditions in Dubai, Shanto pointed out the differences compared to Pakistan, where Bangladesh recently played Test matches.

“The wickets here aren’t as high-scoring as in Pakistan. We need to adjust accordingly, but having played in Pakistan recently, we’re aware of the conditions there,” he explained.

The Bangladesh skipper expressed faith in the balance of his squad and their ability to compete at the highest level. “We have a well-balanced team. If we perform well and stick to our plans, I believe we can beat any team,” he said confidently.

'We have developed some good fast bowlers'

Shanto also highlighted Bangladesh’s growing strength in the pace department, noting that their fast bowlers could make a significant impact.

“Over the past couple of years, we’ve developed some good fast bowlers. If they hit the right areas, it’ll be a big advantage for us,” he said.

He praised the versatility within the team, mentioning the value of their all-rounders. “We have some good all-rounders, and I hope they’ll perform well tomorrow,” he added.

When asked about the absence of veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan from the squad, Shanto kept his response brief, simply stating, “No.” The skipper also acknowledged the unwavering support of Bangladeshi fans worldwide.

“Wherever we play, we get a lot of support,” he noted, appreciating the passion of their supporters.

