Big Bash League match between Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers called off due to unsafe pitch

The Big Bash League match between Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers was called off on Sunday (Dec. 10) due to unsafe pitch at Geelong cricket ground, Australia. The Renegades were 30/2 in 6.5 overs when the game was called off by the umpires with Aaron Hardie unbeaten on 20 off 23 and Josh Inglis batting on 3 off 7.

The pitch got damaged due to consistent rain on Saturday (Dec. 9) and water which crept under the covers. Cricket Australia issued a statement on the incident which read: "CA will conduct a thorough review into the extremely frustrating circumstances that have resulted in the game being abandoned and a huge disappointment for fans and players."

Also Read: NBA commissioner Adam Silver to meet Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant ahead of expected return

The BBL also posted a GIF of the delivery on their official X account which prompted the discussion between the on-field umpires about the pitch being safe to continue play further. Have a look at it below: Here's the delivery that prompted the discussions.



Quinton de Kock's reaction 🫢 #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/1Tbq5YRjnq — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 10, 2023 × The batters felt unsafe while batting as the ball bounced and swung unexpectedly high and wide on occasion, posing a threat to players' safety. Former Australia cricketer and Renegades veteran Aaron Finch told the broadcaster Fox Sports that the ball was taking 'big divots' off the the surface after pitching.

"Josh Inglis said it felt dangerous when he was batting," Finch said. "It's just bouncing ridiculously. If that's bouncing on line with someone's body or their head, then that could (cause) some real issues.

"It's hard to say (if it's too dangerous) when nobody's been hit but you don't want to wait for somebody to get seriously injured."