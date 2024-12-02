Canberra, Australia

India pacer Mohammed Siraj says that the key to get better with pink-ball is practice. The comments come ahead of the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test in Adelaide which is going to be a day-night contest. The second Test start December 6 with India leading the five-match series 1-0.

"This [pink] ball has a synthetic feeling," Siraj said at the end of two-day pink-ball practice game in Canberra on Sunday (Dec 1). "This is different to the red ball we play with. There can be a bit of confusion due to the ball, but it's just one match so we just have to focus on that and practice for it and we'll improve day-by-day. The seam is very hard. It's bright, and quite big. The more you practice with it, the better you get."

"I think that with the pink ball, it's better to bowl back of length. Because pitching it up, there's not a lot of swing, so the more you hit the deck and get it to seam, it will be better for us."

"I have heard that the ball swings a lot under the lights but I haven't yet bowled with it under lights. So when we go to Adelaide and practice, we will try that. And the more practice we get, we'll know more about what we have to do," the pacer added.

India would want to erase the memories of their last tour's Adelaide Test (2020) when they were bowled out for a paltry 36 in the second innings. That was the first Test of the tour, but India still went on to win the series 2-1 after victories in second Test (Melbourne) and the iconic Gabba stadium in Brisbane in the last Test of the tour.