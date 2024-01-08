BCCI selectors 'looking beyond' wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan in T20Is, says report

India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan might not be a part of the upcoming T20 World Cup which is scheduled to be played in June later this year. Ishan was also not named in the 16-man squad for the Afghanistan T20I series at home which begins on January 11. The youngster had recently asked for a break from the two-Test series against South Africa which ended last week.

According to a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is all but looking beyond Kishan now. The developments were reported by the news agency PTI.

"Ishan wasn't happy that he was travelling without much game time. He is on a break right now and is vacationing. In any case, selectors are in all likelihood are looking beyond Kishan. It will be interesting if he is picked for England Test series where KS Bharat will be back behind the stumps," a source of the board told PTI.

The situation arose after Kishan decided to take a break from South Africa Tests citing personal reasons as per the BCCI. A report, however, emerged later in media that Kishan took a break due to mental fatigue. He had been with the squad since January 2023 but wasn't getting enough game time. During his time with the squad, Kishan toured West Indies for Test, Sri Lanka for Asia Cup and South Africa for white-ball leg as well. He was also the part of ODI World Cup squad but played just three games.

The three T20Is against Afghanistan are India's last international assignment in the shortest format before the T20 World Cup. Kishan will only have the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season to prove his case to be a part of India's T20 WC squad.