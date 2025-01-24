Adam Griffith has been appointed as Cricket Australia's new national pace bowling coach. The former Tasmania first-class cricketer will work with the country’s men’s teams, focusing on the development and preparation of pace bowlers, said Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday (Jan 24).

Griffith transitions to this role from his position as assistant coach of Victoria. Based at CA's National Cricket Centre in Brisbane, he will oversee a range of responsibilities, including leading the national strategy for pace bowler development, managing the preparation of national pacers, supporting the Australian men’s and Australia A men’s teams, and mentoring pace bowling coaches.

Andrew McDonald, head coach of the Australian men’s team, welcomed Griffith’s appointment, stating, "I'm delighted Adam will bring his extensive experience to Cricket Australia as National Pace Bowling Coach and become an important part of our coaching set up. Adam's expertise across all formats will be invaluable in the preparation of pace bowlers for Australia's national men's teams."

Griffith brings a wealth of coaching experience at the elite level. He has previously served as senior assistant coach for Western Australia and the Perth Scorchers, Director of Coaching for Tasmania, and head coach of both the Tasmania Tigers and Hobart Hurricanes.

Additionally, he worked as an assistant coach (bowling) for Royal Challengers Bengaluru during the IPL 2024 season.