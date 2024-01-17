Afghanistan stun India with four wickets for four runs in third T20I

Afghanistan stun India with four wickets for four runs in the third T20I in Bengaluru on January 17. The wickets involved star batter Virat Kohli, last two games' hero Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. Among the four wickets, Kohli and Samson fell for a first-ball duck while Dube managed just one run and Jaiswal went back after scoring four runs. This was also Kohli's first golden duck in T20Is.

For Afghanistan, Fareed Ahmed was the destroyer-in-chief, accounting for three of four wickets. Ahmed first dismissed Jaiswal on the third ball for the third over of the innings before sending back Kohli on the very next ball. Azmatullah Omarzai then joined the party with the wicket of Dube on the last ball of the next over as India lost the third wicket with just 21 runs on the board.

Ahmed came back in the next over and sent back Samson on the third ball. The pacer's figures read 3/10 in three overs by the time he was taken out of the attack.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, however, continued to bat at the other end. Rinku Singh came to bat at number six and stemmed the fall of wickets. The duo took India past 50 in 8.4 overs to bring some stability to the innings which was falling apart quickly. Rohit and Rinku also brought up their fifty partnership in 41 balls and took India past 100 in the 14 over without the loss of anymore wickets.

In between, Rohit also reached his 30th T20I fifty with a four in the 13th over. The pair crossed the 100-run partnership in the 16th over with Rinku contributing 36 runs to it.