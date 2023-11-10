Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi 'expecting' more Tests and ODIs against top teams post World Cup

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi has called for ODIs and Tests against top teams for his side in order for them to improve further. Afghanistan have been a revelation in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 with wins over Sri Lanka, England, Pakistan and almost Australia as well.

Talking ahead of their last league match against South Africa in Ahmedabad, Shahidi said: "Fifty-over cricket is also important. Right now, there are too many leagues, too much T20 cricket and I think 50-overs and Test cricket is more important. If we have those games, we will definitely improve more. We are expecting our cricket board and ICC to give us more matches for our improvement."

Afghanistan have shown a lot of improvement in ODIs and with their four wins in eight games so far, they have also qualified for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as they can not finish lower than sixth position on the points table.

The lure of global T20 leagues, however, means that the ICC Future Tour Program (FTP) calendar becomes leaner for ODIs. Afghanistan, in the next cycle, are scheduled to play 33 ODIs but none against Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, England and New Zealand.

Shahidi, however, hopes that it (ODIs against top teams) will happen.

"We have a cricket board and management and we are hoping they take a lot of series with other teams. There will be 50-over cricket. I am expecting that," he added.

As for the ODI World Cup 2023, Afghanistan had Australia on ropes with seven down for 91 before Glenn Maxwell's heroic 201 not out took Aussies home in the chase of 292. The loss daunted Afghanistan's semifinal chances severely but they still have an outside shot at it with a huge win against South Africa.