ZEEL-Sony Pictures: Mega merger to create India's biggest entertainment entity is a win-win for shareholders

The mega merger of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) and Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), will not only create the largest entity in Indian entertainment industry, but also be a boon for shareholders.

The combined entity will operate a network of 75 channels, which will account for around 26% viewership share. The parent company of SPNI is also infusing $1.57 billion into the merged group.

After evaluating financial parameters and strategic value that the partner bring to the table, the board of ZEEL concluded that the merger will be "in the best interest

of all the shareholders and stakeholders," ZEEL said in a release.

"The merger is in line with ZEEL's strategy of achieving higher growth and profitability as a leading media & entertainment company across South Asia," it said.

The indicative merger ratio would have been 61.25% in favour of ZEEL. However, with the proposed infusion of growth capital into SPNI, the resultant merger ratio is expected to result in 47.07% of the merged entity to be held by ZEEL shareholders and the balance 52.93% of the merged entity to be held by SPNI shareholders.

The merged entity will be a publicly listed company in India. ZEEL's Punit Goenka will remain the CEO and MD of the combined group.

ZEEL's strong expertise in content creation and its deep consumer connect established over the last 3 decades, coupled with SPNI's success across entertainment genres (including gaming and sports) will add significant value to the merged entity and its management team, thereby increasing shareholder value multifold, the companies said.

"The value of the merged entity and the immense synergies drawn

between both the conglomerates will not only boost business growth but will also enable

shareholders to benefit from its future successes."



