/'SIP, rent and your EMI': What the Rs 1.7 lakh crore Nifty IT crash actually means for your money

On June 19, 2026, the Nifty IT index fell over 6% to a three-year low of 26,634.50, erasing approximately Rs 1.7 lakh crore in market capitalisation in a single session. Infosys dropped 8.19% to a five-year low. TCS sank 6.52% to near a six-year low. The trigger was Accenture's weak quarterly guidance, outsourcing bookings down 14.7% year-on-year, full-year revenue growth forecast trimmed. For most people scrolling through the news, it was a stock market headline. But for anyone with a mutual fund, a property in an IT city, or a home loan, the effects of this crash are already working their way into your monthly budget, whether you realise it or not.

How A Stock Crash Enters Your Household Budget

In their book The Economy Is Personal, authors Anisha Sircar and Dr. Nupur Pavan Bang, published by Westland Books, break down how large economic forces like inflation, interest rate cycles, and fiscal policy changes do not stay inside government chambers or stock exchange screens. They flow directly into household budgets, reshaping what families spend, save, borrow, and invest. The book traces these connections step by step, from how a shift in India's economic growth rate changes what a salaried professional can afford on an EMI, to how a change in the repo rate alters the real returns on a fixed deposit. The Nifty IT crash is a textbook example of exactly the kind of chain reaction the book is built to help readers understand.

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Your SIP Is More Exposed Than You Think

Millions of Indian retail investors run SIPs in large-cap mutual funds, Nifty 50 index funds, and Nifty IT index funds, all of which carry heavy weightings in TCS, Infosys, Wipro, and HCL Tech. When these stocks fall 5% to 8% in a single day, your fund's NAV falls with them. Sircar and Bang explain in The Economy Is Personal how investment decisions that feel routine, like a monthly SIP set on auto-debit, are in fact directly tied to sectoral and macroeconomic shifts that most retail investors never track. The book walks readers through how to assess where their money is actually going when they invest, and why understanding the economic forces behind a sector's rise or decline is as important as the act of investing itself.

The Real Estate Domino You Are Not Watching

India's IT sector is the single largest driver of residential and commercial real estate demand in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai. When hiring freezes hit, relocations drop. When relocations drop, vacancy rates rise and rents soften. When rents soften, property valuations follow. If you own a flat in Whitefield or Gachibowli purchased at peak IT-boom prices, the Nifty IT crash is a leading indicator for your asset value. The Economy Is Personal covers precisely this kind of chain, how economic growth in one sector inflates property prices during a boom, and how a reversal in that growth deflates them, directly affecting household net worth and the financial decisions families make around their largest asset.

Why Your EMI And Your FD Are Connected To This Crash

If the IT sector's structural slowdown contributes to broader economic softening, the Reserve Bank of India may respond with rate cuts to stimulate demand. That sounds like good news for borrowers, your home loan EMI could drop. But as Sircar and Bang detail in the book, interest rate changes cut both ways: the same rate cut that reduces your EMI also reduces the returns on your fixed deposits, your savings account, and the debt component of your mutual fund portfolio. The book explains how interest rate cycles are one of the most direct channels through which macroeconomic policy enters a household's cash flow, changing what your loan costs and what your savings earn at the same time, often in ways that leave the net effect on a family's finances far less obvious than either headline suggests.

The Spending Squeeze That Starts With A Headline

IT professionals in Indian metros account for an outsized share of consumer spending — on cars, electronics, dining, travel, and premium services. When job uncertainty rises, that spending pulls back. Restaurants in Koramangala notice it. Car dealerships in Hinjewadi notice it. The book's approach to economic literacy is built around exactly this kind of cause-and-effect chain: it starts with Indian economic history and works forward through budgeting, risk, and investment, using real cases to show how a policy decision or a market event in one part of the economy ripples into the daily financial life of ordinary people. The gap between Accenture's bookings number in New York and the footfall at a mall in Hyderabad is not abstract, it is a sequence that runs directly through household budgets across India.

Why This Matters More Than The Headline