Yen gains as Japan faces a political shake-up after a major election blow

On Monday, the Japanese yen remained firm after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s ruling coalition suffered a historic defeat in upper house elections. This raised fears of possible political instability in the world’s fourth-largest economy. As global markets eyed implications for policy and trade, while Japanese markets were closed for a holiday, the yen became an early signal of investor unease.

Coalition party's defeat setback deepens uncertainty

Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) secured only 47 seats in the upper house vote. The LDP is falling short of the 50 seats which is needed for a majority, marking the first time since 1955 that the ruling party lacks control in either legislative chamber. According to Reuters, this adds pressure on Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who had already lost the lower house majority in October.

Though the poll result does not automatically end Ishiba’s premiership but it has weakened his position. “PM Ishiba has been defiant in his stance to stay the course… but his hand has been sufficiently weakened,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone, as quoted by Reuters.

Yen firms, bonds under pressure

In early Monday trading before soaring some gains, the yen strengthened as much as 0.7 per cent against the US dollar, according to Bloomberg. It traded at 148.32 per dollar, close to last week’s 3.5-month low, and also gained slightly against the euro at 172.64.

“Uncertainty usually tends to favour the yen, at least initially,” said Rodrigo Catril, a currency strategist at National Australia Bank in Sydney, as quoted by Bloomberg.

However, Japanese government bonds (JGBs) continue to remain volatile. Yields on 30-year debt surged to record highs last week as concerns mounted over the country’s fiscal direction under a weakened government.

All eyes on US tariffs

Markets are also watching how Ishiba navigates potential alliances in parliament. Analysts suggest that one option could be partnering with the centrist Democratic Party for the People (DPP) to secure a working majority. This move can reportedly offer some short-term stability to Ishiba.

But all of this is unfolding just as Japan attempts to reach a crucial trade agreement with the US before an August 1 deadline. As per Bloomberg, US President Donald Trump’s tariff stance has hardened, raising the risk of fresh duties on Japanese and European goods. EU envoys are expected to meet this week to prepare for a possible no-deal outcome.

Asian market reaction

Amid growing trade tension outside Japan, Asian markets opened cautiously. Nikkei futures were flat, while US equity futures edged 0.1 per cent higher in early Asia trade. The euro remained stable at $1.1632, while the British pound last traded at $1.1341.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand dollar slipped 0.18 per cent to $0.5951 after second-quarter inflation data came in below expectations, fuelling bets of a rate cut. In crypto markets, bitcoin fell 1 per cent to $116,939, staying below its recent record high of $123,153.