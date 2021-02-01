Women to be provided adequate protection for night shifts in all sectors: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced that women will be allowed to work in night shifts in all sectors, with adequate safety.

Referring to jobs that require employees to work in 24/7 shifts, Ms Sitharaman said that adequate protection would be provided to women working in the night shifts.

She added that social security benefits will be extended to gig and platform workers.

Social security benefits will be extended to gig and platform workers. Minimum wages will apply to all categories of workers. Women will be allowed to work in all categories and also in night shifts with adequate protection: FM Nirmala Sithraman. #Budget2021 pic.twitter.com/ezbwH58wa7 — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2021 ×

The finance minister also added that Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, which provided LPG connections to women of Below Poverty Line (BPL) families, will be extended by one crore in the coming year.



Here are a few conditions that shall be met for the employment of women during the night shift:

First of all, the consent of women employee should be taken

No women shall be employed against the maternity benefit provisions laid down under the Social Security Code, 2020 (36 f 2020)

Adequate transportation facilities shall be provided to women employees – to pick-up and drop such employee at her residence.

The office area including passage towards conveniences or facilities concerning toilet, washrooms, drinking water, entry and exit of women employee should be well-lit.

The toilet, washroom and drinking facilities should be near the workplace where such women employee are employed.

The provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (14 of 2013), as applicable to the establishments, shall be complied with.

(With inputs from agencies)