Wipro’s volte-face on moonlighting: Now says its fine, but there’s a catch 

Following immense criticism for sacking 300 employees for moonlighting, Indian tech giant Wirpo has now come out with a clarification saying that they would allow their employees to take up a secondary job as long they are not working for a competitor.

When asked for his opinion on the legality of moonlighting, Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte called it a "question of ethics".

"Our contracts stipulate not taking up a side job with a competitor. It is not a question of legal (propriety); it is a question of ethics,” Delaporte told PTI news agency.

"I am not talking about things illegal. I am not talking about side jobs. I am really talking about being in an obvious situation of conflict of interest. I think that our employees understand that."

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji last month revealed that around 300 employees were fired after the company claims to have found them to be working directly with rivals while being on Wipro payrolls.

Meanwhile, another tech company, HCL Technologies, waded into the moonlighting issuing, saying that while it does not approve of dual employment, the issue is not a major one within the company.

"Dual employment while working for HCL Tech...we do not approve of that. Everybody who signs up to work for HCL Tech is signing up employment contract which requires exclusivity. The requirements around confidentiality, and non compete... all those provisions that are there we expect our employees to honour those commitments," Ramachandran Sundararajan, Chief People Officer of the company said during the Q2 earnings briefing, reported PTI news agency.

(With inputs from agencies)

