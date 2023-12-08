WION Business Wrap | RBI policy unchanged, Paytm shares prices face scrutiny & more

WION's Business Desk brings you this daily round-up of global stories from the world of business and economy.

RBI policy: Reserve Bank of India's hawkish pause keeps households on edge

The central bank of India maintained the 6.5 per cent key repo rate on Friday, but cautioned that there is still cause for concern regarding high food inflation.

Gemini AI boosts Alphabet's stock as Google seeks to regain AI leadership from Microsoft

Alphabet saw a 5.3 per cent increase in its stock price on Thursday as Wall Street hailed the release of Google's Gemini AI, a major step forward for the tech giant in its efforts to reclaim its position as the industry leader in artificial intelligence.

Paytm share price faces scrutiny amid strategic shifts & analyst concerns

Paytm’s share price showed signs of recovery on Thursday, though it remained the worst performer in the BSE500 pack.

Tata Power shares surges to new heights, crossing $11 billion market cap

For the second session in a row, Tata Power's shares saw an all-time high of Rs 322.30 ($3.87) on Thursday, setting a new record.

India shifts focus from ethanol to sugar production amid supply concerns

India is considering steps to prevent the diversion of sugar for the production of ethanol in an effort to ensure sufficient supplies of the commodity amid worries about a possible decline in production owing to below-normal rainfall in important growing areas.

Argentina imposes limits on banks’ dollar holdings amid concerns over devaluation

Argentina's central bank has placed limits on commercial lenders' foreign currency holdings in an effort to reduce the hoarding of US dollars and avert a predicted devaluation.

Russia's $11 bn end run around Western oil sanctions: Shadow fleet and deals unearthed

Greece has unexpectedly become a centre for illicit oil trade, despite Western sanctions on Russia.

Boeing signals two-month delay to 737 production ramp-up: Report

Boeing has announced a two-month delay in its plans to ramp up manufacturing of the 737 narrowbody airliner.

China's export rebound sparks hope, but challenges loom amid global economic uncertainties

There’s good news for Chinese manufacturers as the country's exports increased by 0.5 per cent in November, which was the first increase in six months.