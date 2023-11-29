Wion Business Wrap | Emerging Asia-Pacific economies, Charles Munger's impact on business and more

WION's business Desk brings you this daily round up of global stories from the world of business and economy.

The Oracle of Pasadena: Charles Munger's impact on investing, business, and beyond

Warren Buffett's longtime confidant and powerful vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Charles Munger, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 99. Munger's journey began when he worked for Buffett's grandfather during the Great Depression and culminated in his pivotal role in Berkshire's success.

Emerging economies will be the stars of the Asia-Pacific region

In spite of the slowdown in China's economy, Asia-Pacific nations—led by developing economies—remain resilient, according to S&P Global Ratings' most recent economic assessment.

Record-breaking Cyber Monday: Americans spend $12.4 bn amid economic headwinds

US shoppers spent $12.4 billion on Cyber Monday, despite economic difficulties, demonstrating the retail sector's resiliency as savings from the pandemic era disappear while interest rates rise.

2024 election to propel US dollar amid, predicts JPMorgan. Here's why

Analysts at JPMorgan predict that the possibility of a more intense trade war will boost the dollar's standing in the 2024 US presidential race, which is expected to feature President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Wall Street talent war: Banks engage in cutthroat competition for AI experts

Wall Street firms are scooping up rival talent in an intense battle for the brightest minds in artificial intelligence (AI), with Goldman Sachs suffering a significant setback in the last 12 months.

US chip maker Micron stock dips despite upbeat earnings forecast

The shares of Micron Technology, the top US manufacturer of semiconductors for computer memory, fell on Monday, marking the company's biggest decrease in the previous two months.

Fraudulent pandemic-era loans cost UK $1.8 bn: Report

Post the Covid-19 pandemic, banks that gave small businesses loans that ultimately proved out to be fraudulent received payments totalling $1.8 billion from the UK government.