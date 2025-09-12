Will ethanol be mixed with diesel like petrol? Here's what Nitin Gadkari said

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday that the government's experiment of mixing 10 per cent ethanol with diesel wasn't successful. He said that the government is mixing ethanol with petrol to cut India's reliance on expensive oil imports.

Nitin Gadkari further said that the government is trying to blend isobutanol with diesel, a derivative of ethanol, to cut fuel bills further.

"Experiments were carried out to blend 10 per cent ethanol with diesel, but they turned out to be unsuccessful. Now efforts are being made to blend diesel with isobutanol, which is a derivative of ethanol," he said.

Ethanol is an alcohol primarily derived from sugarcane and grains like maize and rice. The government has mandated that 20 per cent ethanol should be mixed with petrol. The mixture is called E20 petrol.

What Nitin Gadkari said about E-20 petrol

Nitin Gadkari also allayed fears about the E-20 petrol's allegedly adverse impact on engine longevity or mileage. He said the concerns raised on social media were a paid campaign and not based on facts. He pointed out that the Supreme Court had already dismissed the petition challenging the government's ethanol blending programme.

A thrust is being given on enhancing the local production of biofuel so that high dependency on crude oil could be reduced, he said, adding that biofuel is cheaper and affordable.

He said the government is also trying to run tractors using compressed biogas.

He said that biofuels provide clean and green energy, and they have shown a remarkable transformation in the Indian landscape.