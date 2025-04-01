Cracku is a leading CAT coaching company, co-founded in 2014 by Sayali Kale, Maruti Konduri and Srikanth Lingamneni. It is known for CAT coaching, XAT coaching and many other MBA entrance exams.
Sayali Kale (COO & CAT 99.97 percentiler, XAT 99.998 percentiler (AIR 1) & GMAT 100 percentiler) is well-known in the CAT, XAT and GMAT exam community. Her journey from leaving a well-paid job abroad to starting a company has inspired many.
She hails from Thane, Maharashtra, where she was born in a family of doctors. She studied at VJTI Mumbai, completing her B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering before joining Nomura Investment Bank in Mumbai. After one year of working in the technology department of the investment bank, she aced the CAT and joined the PGDM course of IIM Ahmedabad.
At IIM A, she met her future husband, Maruti Konduri. Both of them secured international roles abroad. She started working as a market analyst at Citibank, Hong Kong. Despite being paid well and having a secure, happy career, she realised this is not what she always wanted. So, she quit her investment banking career and moved to India with her husband, where she started Cracku.
Maruti, Sayali, and Srikanth started Cracku in 2014, a CAT online coaching platform. She hustled between creating videos, questions, and family in the early days. The company recently celebrated its 10th anniversary and is especially popular for its courses and mock series.
Disclaimer: The abovementioned article is feature content. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of WION, and WION claims no responsibility whatsoever.