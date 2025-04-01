Cracku is a leading CAT coaching company, co-founded in 2014 by Sayali Kale, Maruti Konduri and Srikanth Lingamneni. It is known for CAT coaching, XAT coaching and many other MBA entrance exams.

Sayali Kale (COO & CAT 99.97 percentiler, XAT 99.998 percentiler (AIR 1) & GMAT 100 percentiler) is well-known in the CAT, XAT and GMAT exam community. Her journey from leaving a well-paid job abroad to starting a company has inspired many.

She hails from Thane, Maharashtra, where she was born in a family of doctors. She studied at VJTI Mumbai, completing her B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering before joining Nomura Investment Bank in Mumbai. After one year of working in the technology department of the investment bank, she aced the CAT and joined the PGDM course of IIM Ahmedabad.