Who are the world's richest overseas Indians? Check the 2025 list

M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025, released on Wednesday, revealed that Mukesh Ambani is the richest Indian, followed by Gautam Adani. However, do you know who the richest non-resident Indian is?

Here's what Hurun said in its report.

With a net worth of Rs 1.85 lakh crore, the Gopichand Hinduja and family are the richest non-residents. With Rs 1.75 lakh crore, LN Mittal and family, which is based in London, are the second-richest.

San Jose–based founder of cybersecurity giant Zscaler, Jay Chaudhry, is the third richest man of Indian origin. His net worth is Rs 1.46 lakh crore.

Anil Agarwal and the family of Vedanta Resources rank fourth with Rs 1.11 lakh crore.

Shapoor Pallonji Mistry and family, which lives in Monaco, are the fifth richest with a net worth of Rs 88,650 crore.

Indorama's Sri Prakash Lohia, a London-based industrialist, is the sixth richest with a net worth of Rs 87,700 crore.

Vivek Chaand Sehgal and the family of Samvardhana Motherson International, with a net worth of Rs 57,060 crore, is in the seventh spot.

Jayshree Ullal, who runs San Francisco-based Arista Networks, is next on the list with a net worth of Rs 50,170 crore.

Yusuff Ali, MA of Abu Dhabi’s Lulu Group, is ninth on the list with a net worth of Rs 46300 crore.

Rakesh Gangwal and family, the co-founder of IndiGo, have a net worth of Rs 42,790 crore. They are 10th on the list.

Collectively, the 10 overseas Indians on the 2025 Hurun list represent a wealth of over Rs 8.9 lakh crore.