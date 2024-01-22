What India's bid for the 2036 Olympics means for its economy

India's bid to host the 2036 Olympics marks a significant shift in its sports landscape. The country, with its large population and booming economy, aims to showcase its global prowess through this endeavor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to leaving "no stone unturned" reflects a national aspiration for a prominent role in the international sports arena.

The recent successes of Indian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics, Birmingham Commonwealth Games, and Asian Games in Hangzhou have boosted confidence in India's ability to compete at the highest level. The government, under Modi's leadership, has implemented strategic initiatives like the "Khelo India" program and the "Target Olympic Podium Scheme" to foster talent and improve sports infrastructure, signaling a comprehensive approach to sports development.

However, challenges persist, as highlighted by the setbacks during the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi. Infrastructure deficiencies and organizational issues raised doubts about India's readiness to host major sporting events. The choice of Ahmedabad as a potential host city for the 2036 Olympics has raised concerns about its capacity and preparedness.

While Ahmedabad has ambitious plans and has broken ground on facilities, questions about the city's ability to accommodate the expected influx of visitors and sustain the upgraded infrastructure post-Olympics remain. The need for substantial growth in hotel capacity and long-term planning for facility utilization poses logistical challenges.

India's dominance in cricket, often viewed as a hurdle for other sports, could be mitigated by the inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, offering a chance for the sport to share the spotlight. This aligns with Modi's vision of using sports as a tool for national integration and showcasing India's capabilities on a global stage.