Wendy's promises no surge pricing for burgers amid backlash over CEO's comments

Wendy's, the renowned burger chain, responded to a social media uproar following comments made by its CEO, Kirk Tanner, regarding the potential implementation of "dynamic pricing."

This is based on a Reuters report.

Concerns arose after Tanner hinted at the possibility of testing surge pricing similar to practices seen in Uber and the airline industry, where prices fluctuate based on demand.

This announcement drew criticism from online communities, with some customers expressing outrage over perceived price gouging.

In response to the backlash, Wendy's reassured patrons that there are no intentions to hike prices during peak hours of customer visits.

The company said that it aims to leverage digital menu boards to offer discounts during slower periods.

CEO Kirk Tanner's remarks about exploring dynamic pricing mechanisms sparked debates within the industry and among consumers.

While such strategies have seen success in sectors like airlines, restaurant analysts remain sceptical about its viability in the food industry.

Reuters cited Victor Fernandez, a senior analyst at Black Box Intelligence, who expressed doubts about customer acceptance, particularly amid recent price hikes across the food service sector.

Similarly, Michael Lukianoff, CEO of SignalFlare.ai, highlighted potential repercussions, suggesting that customers might seek alternatives if subjected to dynamic pricing.

US Senator Elizabeth Warren weighed in on the controversy, condemning Wendy's dynamic pricing plans as "price gouging plain and simple."

Warren's comments echoed sentiments among consumers who view surge pricing as exploitative.

The backlash comes at a challenging time for Wendy's, with recent data indicating a slowdown in store visits during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Despite efforts to address cost pressures, including a profit forecast for the current year below Wall Street expectations, Wendy's faces ongoing challenges posed by rising commodity and labour costs.

The company's shares, which experienced a 14 per cent decline in 2023, saw a slight increase by 2 per cent following the reassurance regarding pricing policies.