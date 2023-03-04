Video conferencing giant Zoom abruptly sacks company president Greg Tomb 'without cause'

In a surprise move, video conferencing platform Zoom has sacked its president Greg Tomb. He served as the company's president for less than a year. He took over the reins in June 2022, and as per BBC, was actively overseeing the company's sales. As per a Zoom spokesperson, the company is not looking to replace Tomb.

At the time of his hiring, Zoom's chief executive officer Eric Yuan, while announcing the appointment, said: "Greg is a highly respected technology industry leader and has deep experience in helping to scale companies at critical junctures."

However, as per a regulatory filing, the former Google executive's contract has been abruptly terminated "without cause".

Zoom, the video conferencing software giant, witnessed a boom during the COVID-19 pandemic days.

At the height of the pandemic, the company emerged as one of the biggest technology winners. With everything from meetings to classes, to weddings and even funerals shifting online, by April 2020, the company reported a whopping 300 million daily participants.

However, post-pandemic, Zoom, like fellow tech companies, was unable to maintain its pandemic boom and was forced to lay off staff.

The company which during the two years of the pandemic tripled its headcount in February of this year fired 15 per cent or 1300 people from its staff.

As per Yuan, they "didn't take as much time as we should have to thoroughly analyse our teams or assess if we were growing sustainably, toward the highest priorities."

