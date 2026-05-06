Value 360 Communications’ Rs 41.69-crore IPO oversubscribed 1.19 times

The initial public offer (IPO) of Value 360 Communications, a full-service communications and marketing solutions provider, concluded on Wednesday with an oversubscription of 1.19 times the equity on offer. The Rs 41.69 crore public offer had opened on Monday, May 11.

The offering saw participation from all categories of investors, including retail individual investors (RIIs), non-institutional investors (NIIs), and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).

As part of the SME IPO, the company issued up to 42,54,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each in the price band of Rs 95 and Rs 98 per share.

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The IPO witnessed varied participation across different investor categories. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) showed the strongest interest, subscribing 17 times their allotted portion, with applications for 12,24,000 shares against 72,000 shares offered.

Non-institutional investors subscribed 1.24 times their quota, applying for 14,60,400 shares compared to 11,77,200 shares available.

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), however, showed relatively lower interest, subscribing only 0.77 times, with bids for 21,48,000 shares against 27,91,200 shares offered.

The market maker portion was fully subscribed at 1 time, with the entire 2,13,600 shares both offered and applied for.

Overall, the IPO was subscribed 1.19 times, with total applications for 50,46,000 shares compared to 42,54,000 shares available.

The company’s shares are set to be listed on NSE Emerge, the SME platform of the National Stock Exchange.

Value 360 Communications Limited is a comprehensive communications and marketing solutions provider, offeringend-to-end services across public relations, digital marketing, influencer marketing, and strategic communications.

Founded in 2009, the company has grown into a full-service platform offering data-driven and AI-enabled marketing solutions to clients across various industries, said a press release.

The company has received multiple industry awards and recognitions and continues to focus on scalable, asset-light growth driven by technology, creativity and strategic partnerships, , the release added.